Opening day on Saturday looks to be quite decent, and the weather could end up being a star of the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show — at least after Sunday.

But if you like certainty with your atmosphere, be advised that you are probably in the wrong time of the year, if not the wrong part of the planet.

The show’s organizers, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, are promising a 100% chance of flowers for the annual show, which continues through June 19, and for the second year is being held outdoors at FDR Park.

Last year’s outdoor inaugural had its weather hiccups, and 2022 show-goers may experience unwelcome encores. However, if the planets in the upper-atmosphere align properly, there could be a pleasant run of days for strolling among the 15 acres of floral displays for the duration of the show.

The outlook

Scattered showers might pester the region Saturday, but chances are good that raindrops won’t fall where you are or upon FDR Park. More significantly, the prospect of lightning, which would trigger an evacuation, are near nil until after night falls, said Matt Brudy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

The storm threat has been “trending drier, slower,” he said.

At last year’s show a nasty thunderstorm forced a premature on closing on the fourth day of the event, and organizers took some heat for their no-refund policy. And speaking of heat, temperatures were in the 90s on the first three days.

This time around, no 90 or better readings are in the outlook through Juneteenth, for now anyway, and certainly not during this weekend when they might not get past 80.

Of the two, Sunday ― a big day for outdoor events, including the Odunde Festival on the west side of South Street — is the more problematic.

“You can’t totally rule out a thunderstorm,” said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., with an upper-level system over Canada directing “spokes of energy” this way.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are expected to be well-behaved June days with highs in the mid-80s, and although shower chances return Thursday and Friday, it’s at least possible the show will enjoy a dry run Monday through next Sunday. But it wouldn’t hurt to pack an umbrella or poncho.

This time of year with heat energy increasing and the atmosphere ever more languid and capricious, “it’s harder to guarantee a dry day,” said Walker. “It’s hard to time anything.”

Snow jobs

Even in the pre-COVID days when the event was held indoors at the Philadelphia Convention Center, weather was an issue.

Historically, the Flower Show was held in March, and it seemed to have some particularly bad luck.

On March 13, 1993, a “Storm of the Century” blizzard closed down the show on opening day.

Eight years later, the event was bedeviled by the forecast of a Storm of the Century sequel that didn’t materialize. In 2018, a potent nor’easter on the eve of the opener, and a powerful sequel in the middle of the week, layered heavy, wet snow upon the region, but didn’t shut down the show nor discourage the crowds.

In any event, snow won’t be a problem this year.

In case of rain ...

Rain won’t close the show, only lightning or severe weather. The organizers advise that the site has few covered areas. They recommend bringing rain gear. If guests have to evacuate, the tickets would be good another day.

Show-goers can purchase insurance or an “any day” ticket for an extra $5, which gives you the option to choose to attend any day between the 11th and 19th.

If does rain, just remember, all those things you are admiring love this stuff.