The Flyers added more size to their blue line depth Tuesday when they signed defenseman Adam Ginning, their second-round pick in the 2018 NHL entry draft, to a two-year, entry-level deal.

The 22-year-old from Linköping, Sweden, is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. Elite Prospects describes him as a “big defenseman who plays with a lot of authority.”

» READ MORE: Wells Fargo Center announces Allentown-based Shift4 as its official payment processor for tickets and concessions

Ginning played this past season with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped them win the SHL championship with three goals and two assists in 19 playoff games. That matched the defenseman’s offensive production from the entire regular season (one goal, four assists in 51 games).

Ginning previously played for his hometown team, Linköping HC, for four seasons before joining Färjestad BK as a free agent in 2020-21. He recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 115 games while with Linköping HC.

Ginning has represented Team Sweden six times on the international stage. He played in the World Junior Championships twice and was the captain of the 2020 team. He helped Sweden win bronze with three assists in seven games that year. Ginning also earned a bronze medal with Sweden at the Under-18 World Junior Championships in 2017-18.

» READ MORE: Claude Giroux ‘has been amazing’ since trade to Florida Panthers

The Flyers selected Ginning with the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NHL entry draft. Ginning is the fourth member of that class to sign a contract with the Flyers, joining Joel Farabee, who is on the NHL roster, and Wyatte Wylie and Samuel Ersson, who are with the Phantoms.