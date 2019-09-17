Proponents of arbitration say it’s a faster, cheaper way to solve a dispute, but labor advocates have criticized the practice of forced, or mandatory, arbitration, saying the system is stacked against employees: Workers are less likely to win in arbitration, and when they do, they usually get lower settlements than they would in court. Most workers don’t end up entering arbitration at all, found NYU law professor Cynthia Estlund in her 2018 report, “The Black Hole of Mandatory Arbitration.” That’s in part because it’s difficult for workers to get legal representation as lawyers generally only get paid if they win — and these cases have a lower chance of success.