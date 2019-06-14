Others, like Jusufu Fofana, voted at the beginning of their 5 a.m. shift, just before the sun rose. Fofana, 27, is a packer, filling carts with cans of soda and Biscoff cookies that flight attendants will later serve to passengers. Fofana, who started at $7.35 in 2015 and now makes $13.90, sends money back to his wife and four children who are still in his native Monrovia, Liberia. He had an elbow injury in 2017 and was stunned to find that his health insurance -- for which he pays $32 a week -- would not cover any of his $1,411 hospital bill. (He has a $2,000 deductible.)