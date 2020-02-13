The PHFA-administered mortgages are backed by the Federal Housing Administration. The Pennsylvania agency interprets federal regulations as requiring that all FHA loans must be the first debt resolved if there is a foreclosure. People with both FHA-backed mortgages and liens must pay off those liens before they can qualify for mortgage modification. The other option would be for the creditors of those liens to agree to step further back in line in the case of foreclosure and allow the mortgage lender to be repaid first.