Kaplan, a West Chester-based volunteer for organizations dedicated to beating ALS, had a knack for finding creative ways to raise awareness about the terminal disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. In 2016, for example, he traveled to 50 states in 30 days to do the Ice Bucket Challenge, raising almost $100,000 for ALS awareness. He filled each bucket with something particular to each state — salmon heads in Alaska, steak and chili in Texas — and poured it on his head.