There were several reasons — none is corruption — why elections staff did not allow members of the public to arbitrarily enter their offices. The Trump campaign has no poll watchers approved to work in Philadelphia at the moment. There are no actual polling places open in the city right now. And elections officials are following coronavirus safety regulations, such as those limiting the number of people indoors. ... Poll watchers don’t have the same rights at such locations as they do at traditional polling places on Election Day, officials said.

“We don’t give someone a poll watcher certificate to … watch somebody fill out their ballot at their kitchen table,” said Al Schmidt, a Republican and one of the city commissioners, who run elections.

- The Philadelphia Inquirer