Atlantic City police have charged former star NFL running back Frank Gore with simple assault after an alleged domestic incident at a casino.

Police said they arrived at the Tropicana Atlantic City at shortly after 8 a.m. on July 31 after receiving a report of a domestic-violence dispute. Officers found the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, speaking with hotel security personnel. The woman, police said in a release, “did not exhibit signs of injury,” and no complaint was filed at the time.

After an investigation, police charged Gore with simple assault in relation to the incident. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17, according to court records.

Police said they would not release further details about the incident.

Gore, 39, announced his retirement from the NFL in June after playing 16 seasons in the league. A majority of his career was spent with the San Francisco 49ers, but he nearly joined the Eagles in 2015. He initially agreed to a three-year deal with the team but ultimately backed out, according to an Inquirer report.

Since retiring from the NFL, Gore has started a career in boxing. He made his professional debut in that sport in May, knocking out Yaya Olorunsola in the fourth round.