Federal prosecutors have dropped hate-crime assault charges against Frank Nucera Jr., a former Bordentown police chief accused of slamming the head of a handcuffed Black suspect against a door jamb in 2016.

The decision comes nearly three weeks after a jury deadlocked in the case for a second time and a judge declared a mistrial. Legal experts had widely speculated that Nucera would not face a third trial.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler signed an order Monday to dismiss the remaining two counts against Nucera. A hearing was scheduled Tuesday morning with attorneys in the case.

Nucera was previously convicted in his first trial on a single charge of lying to the FBI and sentenced to 28 months in prison. He remained free pending the outcome of the case. The dismissal means that Nucera could be ordered to report to prison in 30 days, unless his lawyer seeks a delay pending an appeal on the conviction.

Nucera, 64, had been charged with federal hate crimes and deprivation of civil rights in connection with an incident at a Bordentown hotel when police arrested a suspect who allegedly had not paid his bill. If convicted on those charges, Nucera could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

This is a developing story.