A 62-year-old motorcyclist and a bystander died Saturday after both were hit by a pickup truck in the Mayfair section of the city, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators said the fatal collisions occurred just before noon along the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue, when the motorcyclist, traveling westbound on Passmore Street, cut off a red Ford F-250.

The truck hit the bike, ejecting its driver onto the sidewalk, and then careened into a man sitting on a bench nearby, who died shortly afterward.

Police say they have not yet identified the bystander. They have not released the names of either the truck driver or the motorcyclist, who later died at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said officers have made no arrests in connection with the wreck.