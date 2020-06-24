Immigration activists say Jefferson Health is trying to “medically repatriate” an undocumented Guatemalan man with a serious brain injury in an effort to rid itself of his care.
The drama began Tuesday evening and spiraled into the night, with doctors and nurses starting an online petition to stop the removal of the man, who was injured in a recent motorcycle accident, from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. On Wednesday morning, activists were gathering at the hospital for what they said would be an attempt to physically block the vehicle carrying him away to the airport.
A statement from the health system did not deny that the man, dubbed “Patient X” by supporters, was being effectively, privately deported. It said it could not discuss specific cases, but that all decisions about care are made by patients in consultation with medical staff.
“We explore all options and engage in a patient-centered, collaborative process,” the health system said. “We do not, nor would we ever, make an independent decision related to a patient’s care or their placement. While those decisions are informed by the patient’s clinical needs, final decisions are made by the patient, or if the patient cannot make such decisions, their family or legal representative.”
The Free Migration Project, directed by Philadelphia immigration lawyer David Bennion, responded, “This is false, according to family members with direct knowledge.”
Bennion said the hospital did not obtain informed consent from the patient or his family, which is seeking to stop the deportation. “Why is [Jefferson] trying to mislead the public to justify their wrongful actions?” the Migration Project tweeted.
Advocates say the man could die if returned to Guatemala.
A main government enforcement agency, ICE, is not involved in the situation, according to the advocates, who said the hospital was chartering a private flight to Guatemala.
So-called medical repatriations have gone on quietly for a long time in the United States, occurring when hospitals transfer undocumented patients who need chronic care back to their country of origin. The practice is unregulated, and often patients have not given their consent to be removed, according to the Norris McLaughlin law firm, which practices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.
Decisions are made by insurance companies, doctors, hospital financial officers and administrations. Patients and their families may not necessarily be part of those decisions, according to the law firm.
For hospitals, such cases present a financial bind, particularly with patients whose brain injuries mean they will require lifelong care. Undocumented patients generally are ineligible for long-term, government-paid services, so hospitals cannot safely discharge them to nursing homes, home-care agencies, and other community agencies that don’t want to take on huge costs with no chance for reimbursement.
The choice facing hospitals is limited: Keep the patients forever. Or remove them to their homelands in a “medical repatriation.”
City Councilwoman Helen Gym said Wednesday morning that she has contacted the hospital about the matter and is seeking more information. “If there is some kind of ‘medical repatriation’ going on in Philadelphia, I will be leading a hearing about it.”
Philadelphia is a sanctuary city, meaning that in its governmental policies it strives to treat all residents the same, whether or not they are U.S. citizens.
“Shame on Jefferson Health northeast,” tweeted New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, an advocacy organization. “Doctors take an oath to save lives and not to let people die and act as deportation officers.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.