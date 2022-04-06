A gun battle erupted Wednesday evening between police and a man suspected of shooting at least one person in the city’s Frankford section.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the sound of gunshots near the Arrott Transportation Center and found one female shot, police said, and a second female may have suffered a graze wound.

A man believed to be the shooting suspect ran into a property on the 4700 block of Leiper Street and began firing shots from a window at officers outside, police said. At least one officer reported that he fired back at the shooter.

A SEPTA police officer was injured and transported to Temple University Hospital. The nature of the injury was not immediately available.

The man was still barricaded in the property at 7:30 p.m.

The area around the barricade has been closed to civilian traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.