Marcellous Andrews was resting inside his Frankford apartment when a voice boomed in the hallway.

“Open the door!” the man yelled, banging on Andrews’ door.

Before Andrews could react, the man burst into his home with such force it splintered his wooden door.

The intruder glanced at Andrews briefly, Andrews said, before running into his living room. It was just after 7 p.m.

Andrews rushed out of the building.

Dozens of Philadelphia police officers were waiting outside and told him to take cover. Andrews watched as the man shattered the living room window of his second-story unit on the 4700 block of Leiper Street.

Then the man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

What followed was a nearly 90-minute standoff between the gunman and Philadelphia and SEPTA police that left one transit officer critically wounded. That officer has been identified as 28-year-old Ervis Onuzi, 28, a three-year member of SEPTA’s police force.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Wednesday when SEPTA police responded to the sound of gunshots near the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford. Officers found two women with gunshot wounds at Arrott and Griscom Streets, police said.

“It was a harrowing night,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said Thursday.

Onuzi was shot in the abdomen after the gunman barricaded himself in Andrews’ apartment and began shooting at officers from the second-story window, police said. He was treated at Temple University Hospital and is expected to recover, Nestel said.

Police chased the man believed to be the shooter, and he ran into the apartment building on Leiper Street, about three blocks up from the transit center. He barricaded himself and began shooting at the officers, and multiple officers returned fire, police said.

Several officers were pinned down, unable to retreat from the flying bullets, but were rescued with the help of a SWAT armored vehicle.

Cell phone video taken by a nearby resident and viewed by The Inquirer showed officers taking cover behind police vehicles on the corner of Leiper and Arrott Streets as the gunman fired at them from the corner property window.

One officer, wearing a tactical vest, appeared to have been shot in the chest.

“I’m hit!” he yelled, falling into the street behind a police cruiser.

He pulled himself up and staggered west on Arrott Street, away from the house, as other officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

The shootout was declared under control around 8:25 p.m. Police later said the man — whom they have not identified — was found dead inside the property of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a gun was found near his body.

The 42- and 57-year-old women he shot earlier in the night — one was hit in the buttocks and the other in the hip — were in stable condition, police said.

Police continue to investigate.

Nestel said Thursday that Onuzi did not fire a shot at the suspect. He did not know how many total shots were fired by officers or the suspect at the scene.

Afterward, more than 70 SEPTA officers gathered at Temple University Hospital Wednesday night where Onuzi was being treated.

Nestel pulled SEPTA officers off their posts around 9. p.m., he said, and Philadelphia police officers covered the remainder of their shifts until overnight officers resumed duties around 11 p.m. When a police officer is shot in the line of duty it is protocol for the officer’s teammates to be temporarily relieved of duty in most all law enforcement agencies to support their colleague and for their own well-being, Nestel said.

”Teammates of the officer naturally are focused on their colleague and want to be there with them at the hospital,” he said.

Crime scene crews arrived at the Frankford building, a cream-colored home converted into apartments, on Thursday morning. Shattered glass and blood stains remained scattered across Andrews’ floor.

Staff writers Max Marin and Robert Moran contributed to this reporting.