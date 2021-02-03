For much of the fall, Smith had helped the eighth grader hone his test-taking skills in advance of the city’s high school placement exams. Frankie credits his tutor with helping him gain admission to his top three high schools. She also worked with him on essays he had to write for social studies. “She makes things easy to understand,” he said during a break. “My teachers said I was improving. With Sarina, I learned how to use examples, how to answer questions more directly rather than beating around the bush.”