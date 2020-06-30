After more than three months of working from home due to the coronavirus, Free Library of Philadelphia employees returned to work this week to find that some of the cleaning supplies that were supposed to keep them safe from the deadly virus were expired.
Some of the hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes had gone bad as far back as 2018, said disgruntled employees who swapped back-to-work experiences via email.
The bumpy work restart comes as a group of Black library employees has raised concerns that they are paid less than their white colleagues, are subjected to routine racism, and are being asked to return to work without a plan to keep them safe from the coronavirus.
One branch manager wrote Monday in an employee email chain: “I am working from home today but have been in touch with my co-workers. According to them, we have one opened box of gloves, one canister of wipes that is almost out, and zero (non-expired) hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer we were given right before closing is now expired. Please correct me if I’m wrong but I don’t believe anything new was delivered this week or last.”
Another employee wrote: “Let’s not even discuss the alleged deep cleaning that wasn’t. I agree, we are back too soon and completely unprepared.”
When told of the complaints, Kaitlyn Foti Kalosy, a library spokesperson, said that while the library branches had been given what they need to keep employees safe, some supplies had, indeed, expired.
“Every library received masks, sanitizer, bleach, disinfectant , bleach wipes, paper towels and spray bottles, unless that library had an abundance of certain supplies already in store,” she said.
“Each library was checked for what they needed or had in low supply. In some of these instances items expired after inventory was checked. Property Management is communicating with and visiting libraries to ensure that staff has the PPE and cleaning supplies they need.”
But dirty libraries predated the coronavirus, and now could cost them their health and even their lives, said employees, who wondered why library officials could not properly stock the system’s 54 branches with enough supplies during the three-and-a-half month shutdown. Branches are still not open to the public.
“They don’t have the ability or the drive to protect us or to even try to, and when we voice our opinions, when we voice our needs, we’re never responded to,” said Sean Early, a digital resource specialist at the Parkway Central Library at 19th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Michele Teague, a local area network administrator at the Parkway Central Library and a union shop steward, said she had heard concerns from at least a dozen people.
“The major complaint was the lack of PPE, which was supposed to be there when they walked through the door,” she said. “Some didn’t know where it was, or it wasn’t there, or it wasn’t enough.”
Alexis Ahiagbe, a volunteer services employee at the Parkway Central Library, said on Friday she emailed a letter detailing workplace concerns of Black employees to each member of the library’s governing board of directors and board of trustees. Just one member on the board of directors, Dr. Patrick Oates, replied, she said.
Ahiagbe, a four-year employee, Teague and Early said library employees felt ignored by Free Library President Siobhan Reardon.
The leaders of AFSCME Local 2187 and Local 696, which represent library employees, did not respond to Inquirer calls for comment.
“With Siobhan Reardon not listening, with her executive staff not listening, and now the board not even taking the time out to respond or acknowledge us, it really shows where we’re at: between a rock and a hard place,” Ahiagbe said.