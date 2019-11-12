Facebook photos submitted as evidence in USA v. Al-Wazer

1. Clockwise from top left: 1) A photo from al-Wazer's Facebook page that investigators say depicts him standing (far right) with a rifle resting on his shoulder; 2) A photo from al-Wazer's Facebook page that investigators say depicts him (left) seated in a jeep next to a known Yemeni rebel fighter, both bearing AK-47 assault rifles; 3) A photo from al-Wazer's Facebook page that investigators say depicts him (left) standing next to an unidentified man with the Houthi slogan God is great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Damn the Jews, Victory to Islam in the top left corner.