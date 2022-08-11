After widespread complaints of a gas odor that smelled like rotten eggs in South Jersey, officials determined the smell was coming from a leak of a hazardous chemical called Lubrizol-1389.

The chemical, which is used as a machine lubricant, emits a “nuisance odor” that lingers.

The chemical may cause eye and skin irritation, though the office said hazmat technicians tested the air quality and cleared the area of any risk. Crews continued to monitor the area Thursday morning. According to the Lubrizol website, the chemical is not generally toxic when inhaled.

» READ MORE: Gas-like smell caused by chemical leak in Gloucester County, officials say

Reports of the foul-smelling gas-like odor were reported in Gloucester County, with officials in East Greenwich Township saying that the odor was coming from a Paulsboro Township truck stop with a trailer containing 7,000 gallons of the chemical, which has a rotten-egg smell. In a Facebook post, East Greenwich Township said the smell was not being caused by natural gas.

On Wednesday night, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook that a leak from the trailer was affecting towns in the area and nearby counties.

The leak caused a shelter-in-place directive for East Greenwich, Gibbstown, Paulsboro, and areas near the truck stop on Berkley Road. The shelter in place was lifted around two hours later.