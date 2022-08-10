Authorities are investigating a gas odor first reported in Gloucester County that has prompted numerous complaints in the region.

Gloucester County Emergency Management reported late Wednesday afternoon that emergency responders from multiple agencies were investigating the odor complaint and that the state Department of Environmental Protection also is assisting in the response.

There were no reports of injuries.

“We are aware that this odor is extremely widespread throughout western Gloucester and other parts of the county,” the agency said in a post on Facebook.

“Our 911 dispatch center is working extensively answering calls and related complaints of odors, please be patient with us as we move forward with this investigation,” the agency said.

Video from TV station helicopters showed emergency responders at a gas station in Paulsboro near Exit 18 of I-295 in Gloucester County.