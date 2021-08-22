A 14-year-old youth was shot to death over the weekend while sitting in a vehicle getting gas at a Willingboro Township service station, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called 3 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at the Phillips 66 station in the first block of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and discovered that the victim, Jesse Everett, of Willingboro, had already been driven in a private vehicle to Virtua Willingboro Hospital. Everett was then flown by helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.

Scott Coffina, the county prosecutor, and Kinamo Lomon, Willingboro Township’s public safety director, said investigators learned that Everett and two others pulled up to the pumps in a vehicle recently reported to police as having been stolen.

While Everett was at the station, another vehicle pulled in. A male got out of that vehicle and shot Everett in the head.

Those with Everett were not hurt.

No one has been arrested and the shooting was not considered to be random, authorities said.

Township police and the Prosecutor’s Office were conducting the investigation.