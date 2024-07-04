Protesters for Gaza reportedly burned flags outside Philly City Hall on July 4th

Protesters marching in support of Gaza burned flags outside of Philadelphia City Hall on July Fourth, according to video of the protest.

In the video, shot by 6ABC’s Chopper, protesters can be seen waving flags — some Palestinian — while burning others.

The Philly Palestine Coalition held a rally for Gaza in Rittenhouse Square earlier Thursday evening, urging attendees to “march in solidarity with the resistance and against this war machine.” It’s not clear if the two events were connected.

Philadelphia police had no immediate information on the incident or whether anyone had been arrested.