A towering, wide-eyed cheesesteak named “Whizzy” has joined the ranks of Philadelphia mascots.
Geno’s Steaks debuted the mascot on Monday morning. The mascot is named after the restaurant’s most popular cheesesteak, the Whiz, said Geno Vento, the restaurant’s owner. Although they considered various renditions of the name, including “Whiz head," Vento said the name “Whizzy” stuck.
“'Whizzy’ was catchy. It’s fresh, it’s hip,” Vento said.
The restaurant will celebrate the mascot’s launch through a “week of giving,” starting with a meet-and-greet Monday at 5 p.m. at the restaurant on Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue.
Vento said the restaurant hopes to expand its reach in the city and bring smiles to people’s faces through the mascot. Whizzy went through several redesigns over more than eight months, he said.
“When he first started out, he didn’t quite look like a cheesesteak," Vento said. “He started out like a Twinkie, then turned into a peanut, then kind of morphed into a cheesesteak.”
This week, the restaurant will give out free cheesesteaks and present a $1,500 check each to Easterseals, a River Park nonprofit that serves children and adults with disabilities, and the Citizens for Fire Prevention Committee, a nonprofit that supports the Philadelphia Fire Department. On Tuesday, Vento and the mascot will visit Easterseals and on Thursday, the pair will visit the Engine 10 fire station in South Philadelphia.
On Wednesday, Vento and Whizzy will hand out coupons in Center City, and on Friday, they will be stopping at major landmarks in the city to take photos.