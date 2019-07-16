The word gentrification appeared for the first time in the Philadelphia Daily News in 1979, when it was defined as the “revival of choice inner-city areas.” A year later, a Daily News article defined it as "the so-called return of professional couples to the city.” But the first time it appeared in the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1981, the connotation was decidedly more negative. An architect warned of the “mixed blessing” of historic preservation — that people feared it would “lead to gentrification and people being forced out.”