Passengers began banging on the grill separating us from the officers, demanding an inhaler, a medic, help for our fellow detainee. The woman vomited. It took several minutes for officials to get her off the bus and to paramedics. Later, another passenger said she had to use the bathroom urgently; no one came to her aid, and she urinated on the bus. Officers told us we would all be issued citations but would be free by the end of the night.