TRENTON — South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III shot back against claims that he manipulated New Jersey’s controversial tax incentive program for his benefit at a Senate hearing Monday, at which his most prominent critic was physically dragged out of the hearing room by state police.
“I can’t believe how aggressive [it was] having four white male cops physically remove you from a space,” said leading Norcross critic Sue Altman. “I’m pretty tough, and it was pretty shaky.” Altman was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and is expected to appear in a Trenton court Tuesday.
Before the hearing started, tensions were high. Protesters, wearing buttons saying “Camden Makes, Norcross Takes,” greeted Norcross’ entrance into the committee room with calls of, “Down with King George, Down with King George” flowing right into chants of “FBI, FBI.”
The chairman of the Special Senate Committee, Sen. Bob Smith (D. Middlesex), sensed tension and issued a warning at the outset: “Be advised, if you want to shout, or boo, or act in a disorderly way, I’m authorizing the state troopers that are here ... you can escort them out.”
Shortly after, a few ‘boos’ erupted and Smith ordered police to clear “the back row.” Instead, they went to the side of the room where Altman was and selected her for removal. “I was texting,” Altman said, “they were trying to silence critics.”
“The removal, as forcefully as it happened, of Sue Altman, out of this hearing today, is completely outrageous and unacceptable and every senator on that committee owes her an apology,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
The South Jersey businessman was unfazed, sipping a bottle of water before getting to his remarks.
“I am here today to speak for myself — not through lawyers or spokespeople — to defend Camden and correct the many misstatements, mischaracterizations, and outright mistruths that are having a serious negative impact on the revitalization of the city,” Norcross said.
In June, a state task force charged with looking into potential corruption in the tax incentive program released a report saying multiple Norcross-affiliated companies reaped $245 million in credits. Task force members said Norcross may have misled state officials by falsely saying he would move jobs to Philadelphia to qualify for the incentives.
This is a developing story and will be updated.