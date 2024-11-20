Justice Department declined to prosecute George Norcross in 2023 based on ‘available’ evidence, court filings show

Federal authorities in Philadelphia listened in on the phone calls of George Norcross, his brother Philip, and others for months in 2016 before ultimately deciding years later that they did not have a case against the Democratic power broker.

“Based upon review of the available admissible evidence, the applicable law, the probability of a successful trial and the prosecution standards of the office, it is our opinion the matter should not be the subject of a federal prosecution,” Assistant U.S. Attorney K.T. Newton wrote in an April 2023 letter to FBI Special Agent Stephen Rich. The letter, made public in a court filing Wednesday, cited the office’s case file in the matter of “United States v. George Norcross.”

But in a twist, just days before Newton wrote the letter, prosecutors in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office began presenting their own case against Norcross to a grand jury, according to court records. Norcross and five codefendants have since been charged with racketeering and other crimes.

Those new details on the yearslong investigation into Norcross emerged for the first time Wednesday in a court filing in which Norcross’ codefendant, William Tambussi, sought the affidavits leading to those wiretaps. Tambussi’s lawyers asked a state judge to order Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin to “immediately turn over the complete, unredacted wiretap applications” that had been used to obtain key evidence in the case.

The state Attorney General’s investigation began in 2019, the filing says. Around that time multiple federal prosecutors and investigators in Philadelphia — including Newton and Rich — were deputized as special state agents reporting to the AG’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, according to the filing.

The AG’s probe culminated in the unveiling of state racketeering charges in June against Norcross and five codefendants. They are accused of using threats and intimidation to obtain valuable waterfront real estate in Camden from rival developers.

“While the ‘available admissible evidence’ was not enough to meet the ‘prosecution standards’ of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the exact same evidence was apparently enough to meet the obviously much lower ‘prosecution standards’ of the Attorney General’s Office,” Tambussi lawyer Lee Vartan and others wrote in Wednesday’s filing.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.