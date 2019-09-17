Since then, CBAs have grown in popularity across the country, including in Philadelphia, especially as it experiences an unprecedented development boom. Recently, residents from the South of South Neighborhood Association — representing the area from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River, and from South Street to Washington Avenue — successfully negotiated a CBA with developer Noah Ostroff, who plans to build 80 homes and 8,000 square feet of retail space along Washington Avenue. That agreement, according to PlanPhilly, stipulates that Ostroff must cap the rent on some units at 60% of the area median income. In addition, 35% of the contractors he hires must be from minority-, female-, and disability-owned companies, and he must guarantee that some commercial tenants hire locally.