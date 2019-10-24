Philadelphia's Growth Trends

The city reached a population peak of over 2 million in 1950, then proceeded to lose over a half-million residents over the next 56 years …

… but, starting in 2006, Philadelphia started to gain in population again, and in 2018 posted its 12th straight year of growth.

Change in population from the previous year

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist