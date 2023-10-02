14-year-old girl charged in I-76 crash that killed teen boy in West Philadelphia

State police have charged a 14-year-old girl with vehicular homicide following a crash on Sunday that left a 15-year-old boy dead, alleging that the girl was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday, when a trooper tried to pull over a black Hyundai Sonata, reported as stolen, that was traveling east on I-76 in West Philadelphia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. When the trooper switched on their emergency lights and siren, the driver of the vehicle “immediately fled,” state police said.

The driver lost control, and the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the right shoulder, and hit a nearby vehicle in the left lane, police said. After swerving right, the vehicle rolled several times up an embankment before coming to a stop, police said.

The 15-year-old boy from Philadelphia, whose name was not released, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said. Three other juveniles who were in the car were also hospitalized. Police did not provide information on their injuries.

Investigators determined that the girl was driving the car at the time of the crash and charged her with vehicular homicide and related offenses, police said. Police did not identify her.