Two men were found shot to death Wednesday in their home in Glassboro, authorities said.
They were identified Thursday as Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36.
Their bodies were found about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday by officers with the Glassboro Police Department who went to the home on Warrick Avenue in response to a request for a wellness check, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said. Autopsies conducted Thursday determined that both deaths were homicides, authorities said.
Thomas Gilbert, spokesperson and chief of detectives for the prosecutor’s office, said the two men, who were friends, were the only people believed to live in the home.
No arrests have been made, and the slayings remain under investigation by the prosecutor’s office and police.
Gilbert said he couldn’t disclose any possible motives that are under investigation.
In a statement, Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman said: “We do not believe this was a random act and are confident that there is not any imminent danger to the Glassboro community. We are aggressively investigating this double homicide, doing everything possible to bring to justice the individual(s) who carried out these acts of senseless violence.”
Authorities asked anyone with information about the shootings to contact Detective Brian Lloyd of the prosecutor’s office at 609-221-4849 or police investigator Haley Mangione at 856-340-0661, or to send an email to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.