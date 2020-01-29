Tawfeeq Abdul-Lateef, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia’s Feltonville section, says he suffered a dislocated shoulder and a chipped tooth at the Glen Mills Schools, where counselors would spit in his face, insult him with racial epithets, and take turns beating him during what was known as “All Call.”
Raymond Ward, a 29-year-old from Collegeville, says a counselor choked and slammed him to the floor of the showers and forced him, while naked, to pick lint from the ground for more than an hour.
Laboy Wiggins, 48-year-old from the Wilkes-Barre area, says a counselor regularly sexually assaulted him, grabbing his penis and inserting fingers in his anus.
These are among the allegations included in 13 lawsuits filed recently against Glen Mills Schools, detailing decades of alleged abuse at the now-shuttered campus for court-ordered boys in Delaware County.
Founded in 1826, the school once drew students from across the country and was known for its top-tier athletic program. It closed in April following a February 2019 Inquirer investigation that revealed widespread physical abuse and cover-ups.
Five of the lawsuits were filed today by the law firms of Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck, and Dion, Solomon & Shapiro. The attorneys have filed eight similar suits since November and say they now represent more than 300 former Glen Mills students who allege they were abused there between 1976 and 2018.
“Despite Glen Mills’ advertised image, Glen Mills’ leadership created and maintained a culture of fear and abuse, and ignored the medical and educational needs of its resident,” the lawsuits contend.
Another former Glen Mills resident from Upper Darby, identified in court documents only as “M.A.,” says he was raped by a counselor while a staffer watched the door — as frequently as two or three times a week. Wiggins agreed to be identified publicly.
The school is also facing two potential class-action suits.
Jeff Jubelirer, a spokesperson for Glen Mills, said the new allegations "can only be described as heartbreaking. Our attorneys are now evaluating the lawsuits. In the meantime, Glen Mills Schools continues to cooperate with all governmental authorities.”
In October, a second Inquirer investigation found that staffers at the state Department of Human Services had failed to fully probe reports of abuse at Glen Mills raised by families and professionals. DHS is the state agency that licenses and monitors privately run residential facilities for court-ordered youth.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed $5.1 million in new funding to bolster the state’s oversight of residential juvenile programs. The money would add more 100 additional staff positions within DHS.
This story will be updated.
Staff writer Lisa Gartner contributed to this article.