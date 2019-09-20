Thousands of people have walked out of their classrooms and workplaces today to join a global, youth-led demonstration that’s expected to be one of the largest-ever mass protests related to climate change.
At City Hall, the protesters descended by 11 a.m., blanketing the entire north and west sides. They held signs that read things like “global warming is violence” and “fight for the Green New Deal," and their numbers continued to grow within the first hour.
Dubbed the Global Climate Strike, the demonstration started in August 2018 with Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, whose one-person protest has expanded into a worldwide phenomenon that today will consist of thousands of individual events. Today’s protests in the United States are ahead of Saturday’s first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit, a day of action in New York that will bring together activists committed to combating climate change.
Many students attending the City Hall protest will be doing so by skipping school. A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia told WHYY that students who skip school or leave in the middle of the day will be marked absent. (New York’s public school system has said its students will be excused.)
Other regional schools have varying policies — for example, at Lower Merion School District, parents who want to excuse their students for the day to attend the strike can fill out paperwork to have the day considered an educational trip, said spokesperson Amy Buckman. Some other schools are even encouraging students to take part.
Organizers with the Pennsylvania Youth Climate Strike posted a schedule indicating speeches and chants will begin near City Hall at 11:30 a.m. and a march around Center City will kick off at 12:30. More speeches and demonstrations are expected to take place at City Hall through early afternoon.
Rachie Weisberg, one of the coordinators of the protest that included youth groups Sunrise Movement and 350 Philadelphia, said Philadelphia is particularly impacted by climate injustice. “Philadelphia is the poorest big city, and the climate crisis has disproportionately impacted our marginalized communities.”
Tonia Brito-Bersi, another coordinator, was in California as UC Santa Cruz student during the 2018 Carr Fire that burned more than 200,000 acres. More recently, when she moved to Philadelphia, the refinery explosion brought the worst levels of air pollution to the area.
“We were really quick to normalize natural disasters," Brito-Bersi said,"but I think this is a group that’s ready to talk about these issues.”
Global turnout for these strikes has so far been large. About 100,000 protested in Melbourne, Australia, and organizers told the New York Times that it was the largest climate protest in the country’s history. Another 100,000 protested in Berlin, and massive groups organized in other cities from India to Kenya to Poland.
While the demonstrations are youth-led, teachers, labor unions, and other politicians have pledged support.
City Coucilperson Helen Gym spoke at the rally, eliciting a roar of “boos” at the mention of President Trump’s “corrupt administration.” “You’re here because this is a matter of life and death,” she said, adding we live in “a world that fossil fuels has built and that’s a world that we have to leave behind.”
As the poorest large city in the country, Philadelphia is even more vulnerable, she said. "We need to prove that a Green New Deal will end child asthma, toxic conditions at schools.”
Today’s climate strikes are part of a broader effort. “Fridays for Future” school strikes have taken place for months, and a second global climate strike is planned for next Friday, Sept. 27.
Activists affiliated with the strikes have a number of goals. Chief among them is ending global reliance on fossil fuels and ensuring “a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart.”
This story will be updated.