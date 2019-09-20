On Friday morning, more than a thousand teenagers in Philadelphia joined youth in cities all over the country and the world to protest the government’s inaction in the face of the existential threat of climate change. The Global Climate Strike was started by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Earlier this week, Thunberg testified in Congress. Instead of submitting a written testimony for the record, she submitted the U.N. report on climate change that predicts that the window to act before damage is irreversible will close in 2030. Her request to lawmakers: “I don’t want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists.”