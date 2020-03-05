Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles A. Fiore abruptly resigned Thursday, saying in an email that his “very difficult decision” was made for family reasons and so he could seek “other ventures in the private sector.”
Fiore sent his late-morning email to his office manager, who forwarded it to the staff. The resignation was effective at noon, the email said.
Fiore, a Williamstown lawyer, was nominated by then-Gov. Chris Christie in November 2017 to be Gloucester County prosecutor, a move that had surprised then-prosecutor Sean Dalton, who had served for 15 years and had been the longest-serving prosecutor in the county. Both Fiore and Dalton, a Glassboro native, are Democrats.
It was not immediately clear whether Thursday’s resignation was connected to an ongoing lawsuit filed in 2017 by a detective in the Prosecutor’s Office, Eric Shaw, claiming that the captain of detectives, Robert Pietrzak, had discriminated against him because of his service in the military reserves.
Prosecutor’s Office staffers have been deposed to testify in the suit. During the depositions, other claims of discrimination have been aired — including alleged discrimination by Fiore — contributing to an alleged hostile work environment in the office, sources and court documents say.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has been investigating employee discrimination complaints and whether a hostile work environment exists in the office, according to court filings in Shaw’s lawsuit and former employees. It is unclear which specific complaints the AG’s Office has been reviewing, and a spokesperson for the office has declined to comment.
The suit contends that Shaw was passed over for promotions because a superior, Pietrzak, has a hostility toward people who serve in the military reserves. The Prosecutor’s Office, in court filings, has denied Shaw’s claims. A trial in Gloucester County Superior Court is scheduled for May.
Shaw’s lawsuit follows another filed in 2014 by another detective in the Prosecutor’s Office, Bradd Thompson, which ended in a 2016 settlement. Thompson’s lawsuit also alleged that Pietrzak subjected him to “military harassment” because Thompson serves in the Air National Guard.
Thompson’s suit further alleged that Pietrzak made anti-Semitic comments to Thompson, whose wife is Jewish, alleging that Pietrzak called Thompson “Thompson Berg” and a “wanna-be Jew,” and asked him where his yarmulkes were.
Pietrzak, in both lawsuits, was accused of having called Shaw and Thompson “double dippers” or “two scoops,” alleging that they were unfairly getting more income because of their military service.
The Prosecutor’s Office was named as the defendant in both lawsuits. Lawyers for the office have denied that Pietrzak made anti-Semitic comments or subjected either detective to “military harassment."
The lawsuits, filed by detectives who are white, are not the only complaints that have been leveled against superiors in the Prosecutor’s Office in recent years. Pietrzak also has been accused of being racist toward minorities, and Fiore has allegedly made disparaging remarks about gay men and lesbians, according to court documents in Shaw’s lawsuit.
Supervisors at the Prosecutor’s Office were made aware of such complaints, according to court documents.
Kevin Costello, a lawyer with a Mount Laurel law firm that filed the suits for Thompson and Shaw, has declined to comment on the lawsuits and said Thompson and Shaw also would decline to comment.