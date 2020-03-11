Renner’s lawsuit is the third against the Prosecutor’s Office. It follows two others filed by Detectives Bradd Thompson and Eric Shaw, which have contended that they were subjected to “military harassment,” in particular by a captain in the office, Robert Pietrzak, because the two detectives serve in the military reserves. Pietrzak was accused in the lawsuits of having called Shaw and Thompson “double dippers” or “two scoops,” alleging that they were unfairly receiving more income because of their military service.