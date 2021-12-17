An uplifting Philadelphia holiday story that unraveled and shocked the world is getting its documentary debut.

“No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist,” an hour-long documentary on the $400,000 GoFundMe scam involving a homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., and a couple, Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, will premiere on Hulu on Dec. 21, ABC announced Thursday.

The trio’s story began in November 2017, when McClure and D’Amico set up a GoFundMe for Bobbitt, detailing how he gave McClure his last $20 when she ran out of gas off an I-95 exit in Port Richmond. The campaign, which would help get Bobbitt off the streets, quickly went viral, attracting national media attention, and raising more than $400,000 from thousands of donors. McClure and Bobbitt appeared on Good Morning America, and there were also talks of a book and movie deal.

The couple bought a trailer for Bobbitt, which was parked at their home in Burlington County. But they also used the money on themselves: trips to Disney World and Las Vegas, expensive handbags, a BMW, and on their casino habits. In 2018, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced that the feel-good story was all a lie, made to get unsuspecting donors to contribute funds, leading Prosecutor Scott Coffina to announce theft and conspiracy charges against all three.

“They put out a story that hoodwinked a lot of people,” Coffina said at the time.

D’Amico pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy in November, while McClure and Bobbitt pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in 2019. The three are awaiting sentencing.

Hulu’s documentary is produced by two 6ABC staffers, reporter Chad Pradelli and special projects producer Cheryl Mettendorf, and features interviews with the friends and family of those charged, as well as GoFundMe officials. The trailer can be viewed below.