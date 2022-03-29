For months Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick have been blasting each other with tens of millions of dollars in television ads. Now the two leading candidates for the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania will be on stage together, in public, for the first time.

After much bobbing and weaving, Oz and McCormick will both take part in a candidate forum Wednesday in Erie hosted by the Manufacturer & Business Association. They’ll be joined by Republican rivals Jeff Bartos and Kathy Barnette.

The 9 a.m. event will be carried on PCN and streamed on its website.

Here’s how to watch, and what we’ll be looking for:

Who: GOP Senate candidates Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, and Mehmet Oz

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 30

Where: Erie

How to watch: The forum will be televised on PCN and streamed on its website.

What we’ll be watching for:

Oz vs. McCormick: This has been the defining fight of this primary so far. Mostly they’ve used their money and TV ads to do the talking. McCormick and his allies have attacked Oz for his past comments, accusing him of being liberal on issues like abortion, guns, and gender identity. Oz and his supporters have pointed to McCormick’s past praise for China, his hedge fund’s investments there, and his support from some major Democratic donors.

Now we’ll see how the two men handle those criticisms face-to-face.

A chance for Barnette and Bartos: The forum will also give their less well-funded opponents a chance to take aim at two ultra-wealthy candidates who only recently moved back to Pennsylvania (Oz in late 2020, McCormick this past winter).

It’s an important test for the two front-runners, neither of whom have ever sought public office and both of whom have been accused of trying to buy the election. Whoever wins the GOP nomination will have to show they can stand up to equally rough treatment from their Democratic opponent in the general election.

Bartos and Barnette can’t match the spending by Oz and McCormick, but they’re hoping that grassroots support and deeper ties to Pennsylvania can power them.

What they would do: So far, much of the GOP primary has been defined by each candidate touting their personal backgrounds to make the case that they’d be the best conservative fighter against President Joe Biden and a Democratic Congress. But aside from blocking the president, what would they proactively try to accomplish while in office?

Who’s missing: GOP candidates Carla Sands, George Bochetto, and Sean Gale won’t be part of the forum.

What else is coming up:

On Friday, GOP gubernatorial candidates Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, David White, and Nche Zama are scheduled to take part in a forum at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference. Because of the number of candidates, they’ll be split into two events, one at 12:45 p.m. and one at 1:45.

The conference on Saturday will then host Republican Senate candidates Barnette, Bartos, Bochetto, Gale, Oz, and Sands at a forum at noon. Both forums will be on PCN and streamed via its website.

Democratic Senate candidates Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta will take part in their party’s first formal debate Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Muhlenberg College. It’s unclear whether Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the front-runner in that primary, will attend. That debate will also be carried on TV and streaming by PCN.