New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, made $2.2 million in income last year, his first in office, according to two pages of tax returns released by the governor’s office Wednesday.
For Murphy and his wife, both former Goldman Sachs executives and millionaires, it is the smallest amount of money they have made in nine years, according to an accompanying summary of the governor’s income. Last year, the couple made $6.7 million.
The governor paid around $833,000 in state and federal taxes in 2018, and donated slightly over $627,000 to charity, according to tax records. His effective tax rate for 2018 was 37.07%, up from 32.83% in 2017.
Most of the income decline can be attributed to how the couple’s investments fared in the stock market last year, said Alyana Alfaro Post, spokesperson for the governor.
Murphy received $2.1 million of his income from capital gains and dividends, and $147,000 in taxable salary. His salary as governor is $175,000. Most of the difference: the governor’s non-taxable contributions to a retirement account.
Part of Murphy’s investment income came from his sale of shares in Comcast, Boeing and Microsoft, according to financial disclosure forms, which only report the value of holdings in broad ranges. Murphy, who spent $22.5 million from his own pocket to win the 2017 Democratic primary, was not required to file a state financial disclosure until earlier this year.
Since taking office, the governor has put his investment portfolio in a blind trust, leaving day-to-day management in the hands of a family member. This fulfilled a pledge he made on the campaign trail.
Reporters will not have access to the full set of tax documents until Thursday, when they will be given four hours to examine them in his office. His predecessor, Chris Christie, used to post his full returns on the state’s website.
Thursday’s documents will contain more information about how much the governor paid in property taxes.
Last year, Murphy paid around $300,000 in property taxes on his residence in Middletown. He also paid around $13,000 in taxes on his home in Umbria, Italy, and $4,000 for a property in Berlin, Germany, according to tax records. Murphy is a former U.S. ambassador to Germany.