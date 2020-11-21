Two children died and four other people were hospitalized overnight Saturday following a house fire in Grays Ferry, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 1500 block of South 30th Street around 1:15 a.m., said Kathy Matheson, a department spokesperson. Six people were inside the rowhouse as a heavy fire burned on the first floor.
At least one person jumped out of a window as firefighters worked to rescue those inside, Matheson said.
A child was found dead in the house, according to Matheson. Police and medics took the five other residents to hospitals, where one of those victims, also a child, was later declared dead.
Officials did not identify the victims or say how old they were.
The fire was placed under control at 1:57 a.m., according to Matheson.
“We’re hurting from this,” Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters at the scene. “It’s just tragic.”
Teriek Barnes, 26, who lives across the street, said he was first alerted to the blaze by hearing glass shatter as it picked up intensity. Barnes said he then looked outside and saw a woman jump out of the first floor window. He ran out to help her cross the street and sit on the steps of his house.
Barnes said the woman’s husband and a little girl from inside were also able to make it out, but they told him there were several other people still inside, including two children. Barnes tried to run to the back of the house to help get them out, but the smoke was too intense. A window shattered, and glass struck him in the shoulder and face, he said.
Firefighters then arrived on the scene. Barnes said he was taken to the hospital because he had inhaled so much smoke.
Barnes said he did not know the people who lived in the house, but he was heartbroken for them and their children.
“This is a traumatic experience,” he said. “It’s something no one should ever have to go through.”