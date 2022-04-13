A former Philadelphia Police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving at least 70 mph while drunk last year and crashing through the front of a Northeast Philadelphia home, leaving the homeowner — who watching TV on her couch with her husband — pinned under the car in her living room, and killing the couple’s two dogs.

Gregory Campbell, 28, said little as he pleaded guilty before Common Pleas Court Judge Zachary Shaffer to charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence. He is expected to be sentenced in June and could face the prospect of years behind bars.

His attorney, Steven Patton, said afterward: “From the beginning, Mr. Campbell has taken responsibility, and his thoughts continue to be” with the victims.

Prosecutors said Campbell had been drinking for hours on Feb. 6, 2021, ending his night at the bar of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia.

After he left, around 8:20 p.m., prosecutors said, he was driving at least 70 mph and with a blood alcohol level of .20 — more than twice the legal limit — when he drove through a stop sign and crashed into Anna and Raymond Wakeman’s home on the 2800 block of Comly Road, not far from the union bar.

Anna Wakeman was dragged and pinned under Campbell’s Dodge Dart, causing serious injuries to her legs, ribs, lungs, and more, while Raymond was sent flying across the room, the couple said in a civil suit they later filed against Campbell and the bars that they say served him that night.

The couple’s two dogs died of injuries sustained in the collision, the suit said, and their home suffered significant damage.

Campbell, an officer for two years, was fired by Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, while Anna Wakeman had to undergo several surgeries for her injuries, prosecutors said.

Anna Wakeman on Wednesday declined to comment on Campbell’s plea.

The Wakemans’ lawsuit against Campbell remains pending.