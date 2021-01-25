If candy Conversation Hearts just aren’t intense enough for the message you’d like to send your love on Valentine’s Day this year, Gritty’s got your back.
As long as you’ve got $500, that is.
On Monday, the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation announced a new fundraiser through which fans can purchase 30-second personalized video clips of Gritty as well as videos from other notable players and broadcasters associated with the Flyers, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Gritty’s fee is more than double that of former goalie and beloved fan favorite Bernie Parent, who will cut you a 30-second personalized video for $200 (it was once said ”Only the Lord saves more than Bernie Parent.” Perhaps he can save your love life, too?). Others offering personalized videos include former Flyers Danny Briere ($100) and Scott Hartnell ($100), Flyers public address announcer Lou Nolan ($50), NBC Sports Philadelphia host and reporter Taryn Hatcher ($50), and Flyers in-arena and TV host Andrea Helfrich ($50).
All proceeds from the fundraiser, which will run until the end of the Flyers season, benefit the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. While video clips are available for all events and occasions (including “anniversaries, birthdays, weddings, proposals, bar and bat mitzvahs,” according to a news release) those who wish to purchase a video in time for Valentine’s Day must do so online by Friday at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/hochol/event/825852/.
Given that Gritty is the strong, silent, and slightly unhinged type, what can fans expect to see from him in video messages?
According to Katy Hsieh, Snider Hockey’s director of development, a Gritty Valentine message will consist of two-to-three Gritty signs (think Bob Dylan in Subterranean Homesick Blues) and the usual Gritty fanfare and gestures.
“Snider Hockey would like to thank the Flyers and Gritty for helping us on this mission,” Hsieh said.
Over on Cameo, the leading site for personalized celebrity video messages, $500 will get you videos from celebs like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chevy Chase, and Marlon Wayans.
But for $85 on Cameo, you can get a message from Pennsylvania’s second-most famous anthropomorphized celebrity — Punxsutawney Phil — just in time for Groundhog’s Day.
Billing himself as “The Seer of Seers, Prognosticator of all Prognosticators, the only true weather predicting groundhog,” Phil appears in his videos in the arms of his handler, a man in a top hat who calls himself “The Rainmaker.”
Out of nine reviews of their videos so far, Phil and The Rainmaker have five stars, including one from a person who used their video to motivate a sales team.
So whether it’s a mushy message of love from a maniacal mascot or motivational missive from a giant marmot, Pennsylvania is bringing its own brand of weird to the personalized video messaging marketplace.