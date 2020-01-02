This year’s farm show opens Saturday. Gritty, Steely, and Swoop will truly merge into one when the show concludes Jan. 11, and the sculpture is taken to a farm in Juniata County and dumped into a methane digester. The device that converts organic material (often manure) into gas can be used to run a generator producing electricity. Most folks find Gritty to be a gas — soon this will be literally true.