The most difficult part for me was deciding what to buy, when I’m used to purchasing a little of this and a bit of that. I cursed the size of packages — Jumbo! and Family Size! — knowing that I could never finish a 16-ounce bag of snow peas before the mold would appear. I scoffed at the frozen veggie offerings that were down to chopped broccoli, which no one wants anyway. I resisted the frozen seafood, knowing that once the package is defrosted, I would have to come up with different ways to eat six fillets. Panfried sole. Baked sole. Sole Meunière. Sole sandwich ...?