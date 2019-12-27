We win because of our team. Like [famed UCLA basketball coach] John Wooden used to say, “the star of the team is the team.” Essentially, we’re looking for “athletes” — people who are smart, nimble, and flexible with an ability to execute. We’ve had the luxury of people seeking us out. So we’ve invested heavily in talent retention. What we’re doing has never been done. For an individual who has been successful in a Fortune 500 company and wants to practice standard operating procedures, who is looking for instructions on how to build a marijuana company, this is not the spot for them.