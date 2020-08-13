A Haddonfield man was charged Thursday with hiring a hit man to kill a 14-year-old after he was arrested for trading sexually explicit photos with the teen.
Federal prosecutors in New Jersey said that John Michael Musbach, 31, set up the murder-for-hire plot on the dark web. He allegedly paid for the hit in bitcoins worth approximately $20,000, only to later learn that the website was a scam.
Authorities described Musbach’s intended victim as a teen from New York he met online in 2015, when the victim was 13, and with whom he began trading sexually explicit photos.
When the teen’s parents found out, they contacted authorities, leading to an investigation that ended with Musbach arrested by Atlantic County police on child pornography charges. He ultimately pleaded guilty in 2017 to child endangerment by sexual contact and was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence that kept him out of prison but included a lifetime of parole supervision.
Last year, however, a cooperating witness warned U.S. Homeland Security Investigation agents in St. Paul, Minn., that soon after Musbach’s arrest in 2016, he began trying to harm the victim.
According to court filings in his latest case, investigators discovered messages between Musbach and the murder-for-hire site offering contract killings in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.
After Musbach paid his initial $20,000 in bitcoin, the website’s administrator sought another $5,000, prosecutors said. Musbach allegedly complained that the killing was taking too long to happen.
Eventually, the administrator admitted the site was a scam and threatened to release Musbach’s information to law enforcement if he complained, prosecutors said.
Musbach faces a maximum 10-year prison term if convicted on charges of using interstate commerce facilities for the commission of a murder-for-hire scheme.
He will face a judge for the first time on those charges Thursday afternoon in federal court in Camden.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.