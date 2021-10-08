In most horror movies, hanging around a campground after dark is a surefire way to run into a slasher in a hockey mask or other unpleasant people.

That’s what makes Witch-Craft, a Halloween-themed event that combines camping, costumes, and craft beers next weekend in South Jersey such a ghoulishly good idea. The event was the brainchild of Jon Henderson, the event producer behind the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival. In 2019, Henderson held the event at Lake Lenape Park but this year’s festival is scheduled for October 16th at Paradise Lakes Campground in Hammonton.

“It’s got that classic campground feel, like Camp Crystal Lake,” Henderson said.

That’s the campground from the famed Friday the 13th movie series, where Jason preys on hapless campers.

Henderson said approximately 2,500 tickets will be sold but tent camping packages have already sold out. He expects more camping opportunities at next year’s event. Tickets are $65 online and $70 at the door.

The one-day event will include a costume contest, live seances and readings, silent disco, screaming and pumpkin pie eating contests and multiple food trucks.