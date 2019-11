Halloween was almost rained out this year, but the threats of scary weather didn’t stop Alexa DiStefano from handing out candy to little trick-or-treaters dressed in colorful and sometimes spooky outfits. For 20 years, DiStefano and her husband, Greg, have been dressing up in costume and decorating their Point Breeze house on South 13th Street near Reed Street with skeletons and other ghostly creatures.