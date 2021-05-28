A Philadelphia corrections officer has been indicted on charges he accepted more than $11,000 in bribes to smuggle narcotics, cell phones and other contraband to inmates in the facility where he worked, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Prosecutors say Haneef Lawton, a guard at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on State Road, accepted the payments from Kernard Murray, an inmate accused of organizing the smuggling scheme and his girlfriend, Charene Stallings.

Together, investigators believe they paid Lawton through apps like CashApp, enabling them to smuggle more than $69,000 of contraband into the facility.

Lawton, 33, Murray, 36, and Stallings, 42, were charged with conspiracy, bribery and drug trafficking in an indictment unsealed earlier this week. They could each face decades in prison if convicted.

It was not immediately clear whether they had retained attorneys.

This is a developing story and will be updated.