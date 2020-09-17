The museum has the text of a proclamation issued from the Banneker House in 1855, at a gathering to celebrate the anniversary of the emancipation of 800,000 enslaved people in the British West Indies: "Resolved that we lament that the United States, although boasting of her liberty and republicanism, still hold in slavery 3 1/2 million of our brethren thus demonstrating to the world its great inconsistency and injustice.”