In a tweet that went out Monday afternoon, Creative Philly, the office that led the way on announcing plans for a Harriet Tubman statue last spring, is again asking for the public’s advice. But this time, the office is asking for input for a permanent “African American” statue:

“Philly, we need your input to inform the Call for Artists to commission an African American Historic Statue at City Hall! Help ensure this public artwork reflects the people, history, culture, and values of Philadelphia. Respond by Oct. 24 -> http://bit.ly/3M3DbId.”

The link in the tweet from the Office of the Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy — Creative Philly’s official name — takes the reader to the agency’s website and a survey “to inform the open Call for Artists to commission Philadelphia’s African American Historic Statue.”

However, unlike an earlier July survey that sought input for a permanent Harriet Tubman statue, this survey asks for opinions for a statue celebrating Tubman, or “another African American’s contributions.”

In March while a traveling version of Wesley Wofford’s Harriet Tubman statue, Journey to Freedom, was on temporary display at City Hall, Mayor Jim Kenney announced plans to award a $500,000 direct commission for a permanent Harriet Tubman sculpture.

“The sculpture will represent the values of activism, heroism, equality, resilience, and more that we want inspiring all who visit City Hall,” Kenney said at the time.

An open Call for Artists

The new survey begins by noting that Creative Philly and the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee would like Philadelphians to complete five questions. The survey is intended to advise the city when it issues an open Call for Artists in November. As noted in the tweet, the deadline for completing the survey is Oct. 24.

“The open Call for Artists, which will be released in November 2022, will welcome proposals for a permanent statue that celebrates Harriet Tubman’s story or another African American’s contributions to our nation’s history,” the introduction to the survey says.

And while it mentions that the statue might celebrate Tubman, the first question asks residents to name up to three people they would like to have a statue feature.

“1. What historic African American figure should be celebrated through the statue? List no more than three (3) responses,” the survey says.

The second question asks, “What should the impact of the statue be on Philadelphia?” It provides multiple pre-written answers, such as: “Bring untold stories to light,” or “Unify and bring diverse communities together.”

The fifth question asks: “Should the figure(s) represented by the statue have a direct connection to Philadelphia?”

A lack of transparency

“For months Mayor Kenney and the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy have claimed nearly four million people positively responded to the Harriet Tubman statue. Without explanation, OACCE is now soliciting public input for Harriet Tubman ‘or another African American’s contributions to our nation’s history,’” Faye Anderson, a public historian who has criticized the city for how it handled the direct commission to Wofford, wrote in an email Tuesday.

“The public has already spoken. They want to celebrate Harriet Tubman. The lack of transparency in the new direction is deeply disturbing and doesn’t bode well for a positive outcome.”

Karen Warrington, an activist who lives in Yorktown in North Philadelphia, pointed out that Philadelphia was the first place Tubman escaped to in 1849.

“The CIA has unveiled a statue of Harriet Tubman, yet we can’t figure it out,” Warrington said.

“As a kid, when I heard about her [Tubman], people tried to make her some Deep South person. But she’s from Maryland. She is in our back yard. She is integral to the story of Black people in Philadelphia. So why are we arguing about this?”

Kelly R. Lee, Creative Philly’s executive director, was out of the office this week and will not return until Oct. 11, according to an automatic response to an email The Inquirer sent asking questions about the survey.

Carrie Leibrand, a spokesperson for the office, said in an email: “The results of the public input survey will help inform how this project is described in the Call for Artists. The Call for Artists will provide more guidance regarding the connection of the figure(s) represented in the statue to Philadelphia.”

When Creative Philly held a public meeting on Zoom in June about the Tubman statue, the office heard strong community opposition to the no-bid commission to Wofford.

Members of the Celebrating the Legacy of Nana Harriet Tubman Committee asked for an open-call process for other artists to compete.

In an Aug. 18 letter, seven City Council members also expressed dissatisfaction with the direct commission.

By Aug. 30, Lee announced the city was going in a “new direction” and would have an open call for artists. But the announcement also said it would be an open call for a statue of Tubman or another Black American.

The story of Philadelphia’s Harriet Tubman statue controversy, first reported by The Inquirer, made headlines around the globe.