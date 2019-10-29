Murphy makes a living driving blood back and forth to Philadelphia, about 225 miles to the east, for the Red Cross, but he has also turned the Grand Midway into a destination. He’s paid demented attention to every room. The Mermaid Room isn’t so scary, unless you have ichthyophobia, the fear of fish. Neither is the the Beatnik Room, though hanging over the bed is a portrait of William S. Burroughs, who tried to shoot a shot glass off his wife’s head in 1951 and missed the glass. The Shakespeare Room seems harmless, until you turn the corner and see the cast of Macbeth in mannequin form.